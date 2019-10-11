Infos précédentes :

The Devil Wears Prada - 8:18

"The thread" de The Devil Wears Prada a fait l'objet d'un clip. Il est présent sur The act. [plus d'infos]

The Devil Wears Prada - The act
The Devil Wears Prada
EP : The act
Label : Solid State Records Date de sortie : 11/10/2019
Switchblade
Lines of your hands
Chemical
Wave of youth
Please say no
The thread
Numb
Isn't it strange?
Diamond lost
As kids
Even though
Spiderhead





