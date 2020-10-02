Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 25/09/2020 à 21:31.
Corey Taylor - CMFTCorey a de la culture - 25/09 21:31

Corey Taylor a sorti "Culture head" de son prochain album solo, CMFT. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Corey Taylor - CMFT
Corey Taylor
LP : CMFT
Label : Roadrunner Date de sortie : 02/10/2020
HWY 666
Black eyes blue
Samantha's gone
Meine Lux
Halfway done
Silverfish
Kansas
Culture head
Everybody dies on my birthday
The Maria fire
Home
CMFT must be stopped (feat. Tech N9ne et Kid Bookie)
European tour bus bathroom song





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page