Mastodon - The hunterCuisine avec Brann - 22/09 19:12

Mastodon a lâché une vidéo fantasque de Brann Dailor en train de cuisiner. ça donne pas forcément envie de manger...Mais de se marrer oui ! [plus d'infos]

Mastodon - Medium rarities
Mastodon
LP : Medium rarities
Date de sortie : 11/09/2020
Fallen torches
A commotion (Feist cover)
Asleep in the deep (instrumental)
Capillarian rest (live)
A spoonful weighs a ton (The Flaming Lips cover)
Toe to toes (instrumental)
Circle of cysquatch (live)
Atlanta (feat. Gibby Haynes)
Jaguar god (instrumental)
Cut you up with a linoleum knife
Blood & thunder
White walker
Halloween (instrumental)
Crystal skull (live)
Orion (Metallica cover)
Iron tusk (live)





