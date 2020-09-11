&

Fallen torchesA commotion (cover)Asleep in the deep (instrumental)Capillarian rest (live)A spoonful weighs a ton (cover)Toe to toes (instrumental)Circle of cysquatch (live)Atlanta (feat. Gibby Haynes)Jaguar god (instrumental)Cut you up with a linoleum knifeBloodthunderWhite walkerHalloween (instrumental)Crystal skull (live)Orion (cover)Iron tusk (live)