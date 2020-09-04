Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 07/09/2020 à 20:45.
Montagne - Black waterfallChute d'eau noire en écoute - 07/09 20:45

Montagne sortait son premier long format vendredi dernier. Black waterfall s'écoute en entier sur BandCamp ou YouTube.
[fr] Black waterfall: BandCamp External ] [plus d'infos]

Montagne - Black waterfall
Montagne
LP : Black waterfall
Date de sortie : 04/09/2020
Mononoké
A letter from the beast
What you miss
To kill the rapist within me
We're not embarking on an interstellar journey
Piaraq vol II





