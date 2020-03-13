Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 07/09/2020 à 20:31.
Modéré le 07/09/2020 à 20:31.
Code Orange acoustique - 07/09 20:31
"Under the skin", le récent set de Code Orange acoustique est en ligne dans son intégralité. Underneath est toujours dans les bacs. [plus d'infos]
Code Orange
LP : Underneath
Label : Roadrunner
LP : Underneath
Label : Roadrunner
- Roadrunner (3231 hits)
(deeperthanbefore)
Swallowing the rabbit whole
In fear
You and you alone
Who I am
Cold.metal.place
Sulfur surrounding
The easy way
Erasure scan
Last ones left
Autumn and carbine
Back inside the glass
A sliver
Underneath
Swallowing the rabbit whole
In fear
You and you alone
Who I am
Cold.metal.place
Sulfur surrounding
The easy way
Erasure scan
Last ones left
Autumn and carbine
Back inside the glass
A sliver
Underneath
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires