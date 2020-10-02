Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 06/09/2020 à 23:11.
Modéré le 06/09/2020 à 23:11.
Corey reprend Elvis - 06/09 23:11
Ce n'est pas le King que Corey Taylor a repris mais Elvis Costello. Et c'est pour "(What's so funny 'bout) Peace, love, and understanding". [plus d'infos]
Corey Taylor
LP : CMFT
Label : Roadrunner
LP : CMFT
Label : Roadrunner
- Roadrunner (3230 hits)
HWY 666
Black eyes blue
Samantha's gone
Meine Lux
Halfway done
Silverfish
Kansas
Culture head
Everybody dies on my birthday
The Maria fire
Home
CMFT must be stopped (feat. Tech N9ne et Kid Bookie)
European tour bus bathroom song
Black eyes blue
Samantha's gone
Meine Lux
Halfway done
Silverfish
Kansas
Culture head
Everybody dies on my birthday
The Maria fire
Home
CMFT must be stopped (feat. Tech N9ne et Kid Bookie)
European tour bus bathroom song
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires