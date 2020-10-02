Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 02/09/2020 à 21:16.
Modéré le 02/09/2020 à 21:16.
Corey sur la route 666 - 02/09 21:16
Avec "HWY 666", Corey Taylor nous propose un troisième extrait de CMFT son prochain album solo. [plus d'infos]
Corey Taylor
LP : CMFT
Label : Roadrunner
LP : CMFT
Label : Roadrunner
HWY 666
Black eyes blue
Samantha's gone
Meine Lux
Halfway done
Silverfish
Kansas
Culture head
Everybody dies on my birthday
The Maria fire
Home
CMFT must be stopped (feat. Tech N9ne et Kid Bookie)
European tour bus bathroom song
