









CD 1 - The last call

No government

Brew your own

Another dead soldier

Call the army (I'm alive)

City below

24 hours

Night of the warcry

Freedom row

St. George (gets his gun)

The last call

Ain't got me

Truth and justice

Hell

I wanna be your dog



CD 2 - Caution in the wind

Caution in the wind

One friday night

X affair

Get out now

Mr mystery

East to the west

See how they run

Hate circulation

Agent abc

The best of us

Guinea pigs

Beyond belief



CD 3 - Rarities 1981-84

No government (single version)

1980

Two years too late

Something new

Ain't got (the wragby studio session tapes 1980)

Another dead soldier (the wragby studio session tapes 1980)

Two years too late (live - apocalypse now tour)

I wanna be your dog (live - apocalypse now tour)

Another dead soldier (live - apocalypse now tour)

Let them free

Another dead soldier (single version)

Hell (version)

Six guns

Now's the time

Call the army (I'm alive) (single version)

Burn in your own flames

Last train to nowhere

Blind faith