L'ode aux Strokes - 28/07 19:20
The Strokes ont sorti un clip pour "Ode to the mets". Le morceau est en provenance de The new abnormal. [plus d'infos]
The Strokes
LP : The new abnormal
Date de sortie : 10/04/2020
LP : The new abnormal
Date de sortie : 10/04/2020
The adults are talking
Selfless
Brooklyn bridge to chorus
Bad decisions
Eternal Summer
At the door
Why are sundays so depressing
Not the same anymore
Ode to the mets
