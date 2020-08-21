Infos précédentes :

Mercyless - Pathetic divinityMercyless diabolique - 24/07 17:10

Mercyless a mis en images "Laqueum diaboli". The mother of all plagues sort le 21 août. [plus d'infos]

Mercyless - The mother of all plagues
Mercyless
LP : The mother of all plagues
Date de sortie : 21/08/2020
Infection
Rival of the nazarene
Banished from heaven
Bring me his head
Contagion
Laqueum diaboli
Descending to conquer
Inherit the kingdom of horus
The mother of all plagues
All souls are mine
Litany of supplication





