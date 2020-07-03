Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 06/07/2020 à 21:46.
YOB - Clearing the path to ascendYOB part en live - 06/07 21:46

YOB a fait paraître un live Pickathon 2019 - Live from the Galaxy Barn vendredi dernier. Il s'écoute en entier à ce lien.
[us] Pickathon 2019 - Live from the Galaxy Barn: BandCamp External ] [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
YOB - Pickathon 2019 - Live from the Galaxy Barn
YOB
Live : Pickathon 2019 - Live from the Galaxy Barn
Date de sortie : 03/07/2020
Ball of molten lead - Live
The lie that is sin - Live
Marrow - Live
Burning the altar - Live

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page