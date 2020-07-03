Posté par Mike69270.
YOB part en live - 06/07 21:46
YOB a fait paraître un live Pickathon 2019 - Live from the Galaxy Barn vendredi dernier. Il s'écoute en entier à ce lien.
[ Pickathon 2019 - Live from the Galaxy Barn: BandCamp ] [plus d'infos]
YOB
Live : Pickathon 2019 - Live from the Galaxy Barn
Date de sortie : 03/07/2020
Ball of molten lead - Live
The lie that is sin - Live
Marrow - Live
Burning the altar - Live
