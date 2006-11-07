Posté par Mike69270.
dredg en vinyle - 29/06 22:39
Le Live at the Fillmore de dredg sortira en édition vinyle le 30 octobre.
[ Live at the Fillmore: précommandes ] [plus d'infos]
Dredg
Live : Live at the fillmore
Label : Interscope
- Interscope (126 hits)
Warbler
Bug eyes
Ode to the sun
Same ol' road
Sanzen
New heart shadow
Triangle
Tanbark is hot lava
Not that simple
Whoa is me
Walk in the park
Of the room
Stone by stone
Catch without arms
Sang real
Ornament
Canyon behind her
Yatahaze
90 HR. sleep
