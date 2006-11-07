Infos précédentes :

Le Live at the Fillmore de dredg sortira en édition vinyle le 30 octobre.
Dredg
Live : Live at the fillmore
Label : Interscope Date de sortie : 07/11/2006
Warbler
Bug eyes
Ode to the sun
Same ol' road
Sanzen
New heart shadow
Triangle
Tanbark is hot lava
Not that simple
Whoa is me
Walk in the park
Of the room
Stone by stone
Catch without arms
Sang real
Ornament
Canyon behind her
Yatahaze
90 HR. sleep

