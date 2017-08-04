Posté par Mike69270.
Mené à la mort par Get The Shot - 22/06 21:54
Les coreux de Get The Shot ont publié il y a une petite semaine un clip pour "Waging death" tiré d'Infinite punishment. [plus d'infos]
Get the Shot
LP : Infinite punishment
Label : New Damage Records
Purgation
Faith reaper
Waging death
Blackened sun
Hellbringer
Absolute sacrifice
Demon stomp
Evil rites
Eternal decay
Profaner
Slayed kings
Den of torments
