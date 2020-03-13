Posté par Mike69270.
Code Orange à la WWE - 10/06 09:44
Code Orange s'est invité sur le plateau de la WWE pour une interprétation live d'Underneath, morceau-titre de leur dernier opus. [plus d'infos]
Code Orange
LP : Underneath
Label : Roadrunner
(deeperthanbefore)
Swallowing the rabbit whole
In fear
You and you alone
Who I am
Cold.metal.place
Sulfur surrounding
The easy way
Erasure scan
Last ones left
Autumn and carbine
Back inside the glass
A sliver
Underneath
