Posté par Rémiii.
Modéré le 06/06/2020 à 20:25.
Under their influence à l'automne - 06/06 20:25
Déjà disponible depuis quelques semaines sur BandCamp, Under their influence, le nouvel album des Burning Heads sortira en CD et en LP en septembre. [plus d'infos]
Burning Heads
LP : Under their influence
Date de sortie : 31/03/2020
Home of the braves (feat. Salim - Sixpack)
Colors and blood (feat. Anne Durand - Off Models)
Hope (feat. Thomas - Unlogistic / Retsar Baï Naïm)
Sunstroke (feat. Jean-Rem d'Audincourt)
Left for dead (feat. Makou & Bünküm)
I've heard (feat. Yohan - Ed Warner)
Chutes and ladders (feat. Guillaume - Circles / Trouble Every Day)
Coff's harbour blues (feat. Seb - Seven Hate)
Quelle sacrée revanche (feat. Wattie & Lion's Law)
21st century (Digital boy) (feat. Mimi - Flying Donuts)
Big take over (feat. JC001 - Le Peuple de l'Herbe)
Set an example (feat. Claire - Stinky)
Amoeba (feat. Bender & Dudu - Speed Jesus)
Uphill struggle (feat. Fra - The Eternal Youth / Ravi)
Runaround (feat. Johnny Rival - King Phantom)
Society (feat. Francis Altrach - Nothing More)
Indoctrination (feat. Vanessa aka Bad Ness - The Mercenaries)
I fought the law (feat. Forest Pooky - Supermunk / Sons Of Buddha)
Handout (feat. Ed - Not Scientists)
