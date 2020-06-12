Posté par Rémiii.
Rien n'appartient à Cosse - 01/06 19:05
Cosse, quatuor noise/post-rock parisien, a prévu de publier son 1er EP le 12 juin chez A Tant Rêver Du Roi (Astaffort Mods, La Jungle, ...) et Grabuge Records (The Guru Guru, tRuckks, ...) dans un unique pack LP + CD + Digital. Dénommé Nothing belongs to anything, sa fiche se trouve ci-dessous tout comme le clip de "The ground", ultime piste de l'opus, ainsi que le lien permettant sa précommande.
[ Nothing belongs to anything: Précommande ] [plus d'infos]
Cosse
EP : Nothing belongs to anything
Label : A tant rêver du roi
- A tant rêver du roi (97 hits)
- Grabuge Records: Site officiel
Welcome newcomers
Pin skin
Sun, forget me!
Seppuku
The ground
