Posté par Rémiii.
Modéré le 01/06/2020 à 19:05.
Cosse - Nothing belongs to anythingRien n'appartient à

Cosse, quatuor noise/post-rock parisien, a prévu de publier son 1er EP le 12 juin chez A Tant Rêver Du Roi (Astaffort Mods, La Jungle, ...) et Grabuge Records (The Guru Guru, tRuckks, ...) dans un unique pack LP + CD + Digital. Dénommé Nothing belongs to anything, sa fiche se trouve ci-dessous tout comme le clip de "The ground", ultime piste de l'opus, ainsi que le lien permettant sa précommande.
[fr] Nothing belongs to anything: Précommande

Cosse - Nothing belongs to anything
Cosse
EP : Nothing belongs to anything
Label : A tant rêver du roi Label : Grabuge Records Date de sortie : 12/06/2020
Welcome newcomers
Pin skin
Sun, forget me!
Seppuku
The ground





