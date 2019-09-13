Posté par Mike69270.
Peux-tu entendre ce titre acoustique de KoRn ? - 31/05 10:54
Issue de The nothing, le dernier opus de KoRn, le groupe en propose une version acoustique de "Can you hear me". [plus d'infos]
KoRn
LP : The nothing
Label : Roadrunner
- Roadrunner (3217 hits)
The end begins
Cold
You'll never find me
The darkness is revealing
Idiosyncrasy
The seduction of indulgence
Finally free
Can you hear me
The ringmaster
Gravity of discomfort
H@rd3r
This loss
Surrender to failure
