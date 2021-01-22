Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 27/05/2020 à 21:22.
Modéré le 27/05/2020 à 21:22.
La colline de guérison offerte par Wardruna - 27/05 21:22
Alors que la sortie de Kvitravn de Wardruna est reportée au 22 janvier 2021, le groupe offrira néanmoins un nouveau morceau à ses fans le 5 juin : "Lyfjaberg". [plus d'infos]
Wardruna
LP : Kvitravn
Label : Indie Recordings
LP : Kvitravn
Label : Indie Recordings
- Indie Recordings (94 hits)
Synkverv (Turn-sight)
Kvitravn (White Raven)
Skugge (Shadow)
Grá (Grey)
Fylgjutal (Speech of the Fetch)
Munin (Memory)
Kvit hjort (White Stag)
Viseveiding (Song-hunting)
Ni (Nine)
Vindavlarljod (Song of the wind-bred)
Andvevarljod (Song of the Spirit-weavers)
Kvitravn (White Raven)
Skugge (Shadow)
Grá (Grey)
Fylgjutal (Speech of the Fetch)
Munin (Memory)
Kvit hjort (White Stag)
Viseveiding (Song-hunting)
Ni (Nine)
Vindavlarljod (Song of the wind-bred)
Andvevarljod (Song of the Spirit-weavers)
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires