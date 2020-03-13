Posté par Mike69270.
Une bonne baston de Code Orange - 27/05 21:07
Pour ta soirée, revis le live de Code Orange donné en juillet 2019 à Philadelphie. Ah la bonne époque des concerts. Envie de pleurer... [plus d'infos]
Code Orange
LP : Underneath
Label : Roadrunner
(deeperthanbefore)
Swallowing the rabbit whole
In fear
You and you alone
Who I am
Cold.metal.place
Sulfur surrounding
The easy way
Erasure scan
Last ones left
Autumn and carbine
Back inside the glass
A sliver
Underneath
