Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 27/05/2020 à 21:07.
Code Orange - ForeverUne bonne baston de Code Orange - 27/05 21:07

Pour ta soirée, revis le live de Code Orange donné en juillet 2019 à Philadelphie. Ah la bonne époque des concerts. Envie de pleurer... [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Code Orange - Underneath
Code Orange
LP : Underneath
Label : Roadrunner Date de sortie : 13/03/2020
(deeperthanbefore)
Swallowing the rabbit whole
In fear
You and you alone
Who I am
Cold.metal.place
Sulfur surrounding
The easy way
Erasure scan
Last ones left
Autumn and carbine
Back inside the glass
A sliver
Underneath





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page