Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 23/05/2020 à 22:04.
Modéré le 23/05/2020 à 22:04.
Green Day envoie du rêve - 23/05 22:04
Le nouveau clip de Green Day se mate par là et c'est pour "Dreaming", reprise de Blondie. [plus d'infos]
Green Day
LP : Father of all...
Label : Reprise Records
LP : Father of all...
Label : Reprise Records
- Reprise Records (109 hits)
Father of all...
Fire, ready, aim
Oh yeah!
Meet me on the roof
I was a teenage teenager
Stab you in the Heart
Sugar youth
Junkies on a high
Take the money and crawl
Graffitia
