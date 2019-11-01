Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 23/05/2020 à 22:00.
Stray From The PathUn clip sous la surface - 23/05 22:00

Stray From The Path a lâché un clip pour "Beneath the surface" tiré de Internal atomics. [plus d'infos]

Stray From The Path - Internal atomics
Stray From The Path
LP : Internal atomics
Date de sortie : 01/11/2019
Ring leader
Kickback (ft. Brendan Murphy de Counterparts)
The first will be last
Fortune teller
Second death
Beneath the surface
Something in the water
Holding cells for the living dead
Double down (ft. Matt Honeycutt de Kublai Khan)
Actions not words





