Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 18/05/2020 à 11:55.
Modéré le 18/05/2020 à 11:55.
Enter Shikari dans l'inconnu - 18/05 11:55
"The great unknown" d'Enter Shikari a fait l'objet d'un clip. C'est en provenance de Nothing is true & everything is possible. [plus d'infos]
Enter Shikari
LP : Nothing is true & everything is possible
Date de sortie : 17/04/2020
LP : Nothing is true & everything is possible
Date de sortie : 17/04/2020
The great unknown
Crossing the rubicon
{ The dreamer's hotel }
Waltzing off the face of the earth (I. Crescendo)
modern living..
apøcaholics anonymøus (main theme in B minor)
the pressure's on.
Reprise 3
T.I.N.A.
Elegy for extinction
Marionettes (I. The discovery of strings)
Marionettes (II. The ascent)
satellites* *
thē kĭñg
Waltzing off the face of the earth (II. Piangevole)
