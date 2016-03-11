Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 12/05/2020 à 20:45.
Modéré le 12/05/2020 à 20:45.
KSE la joue en acoustique confiné - 12/05 20:45
Killswitch Engage propose une version acoustique live enregistrée en confinement de "We carry on" tiré de leur album Incarnate. [plus d'infos]
Killswitch Engage
LP : Incarnate
Label : Roadrunner
LP : Incarnate
Label : Roadrunner
- Roadrunner (3213 hits)
Alone I stand
Hate by design
Cut me loose
Strength of the mind
Just let go
Embrace the journey...Upraised
Quiet distress
Until the day
It falls on me
The great distress
We carry on
Ascension
Hate by design
Cut me loose
Strength of the mind
Just let go
Embrace the journey...Upraised
Quiet distress
Until the day
It falls on me
The great distress
We carry on
Ascension
Bonus tracks
Reignite
Triumph through tragedy
Loyalty
Reignite
Triumph through tragedy
Loyalty
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires