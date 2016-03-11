Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 12/05/2020 à 20:45.
Killswitch Engage - AtonementKSE la joue en acoustique confiné - 12/05 20:45

Killswitch Engage propose une version acoustique live enregistrée en confinement de "We carry on" tiré de leur album Incarnate. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Killswitch Engage - Incarnate
Killswitch Engage
LP : Incarnate
Label : Roadrunner Date de sortie : 11/03/2016
Alone I stand
Hate by design
Cut me loose
Strength of the mind
Just let go
Embrace the journey...Upraised
Quiet distress
Until the day
It falls on me
The great distress
We carry on
Ascension
Bonus tracks
Reignite
Triumph through tragedy
Loyalty





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page