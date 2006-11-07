Infos précédentes :
Les Foo de l'acoustique - 08/05 21:45
Pour collecter des fonds, les Foo Fighters mettent à dispo sur le Tube leur concert acoustique Skin and bones de 2006. [plus d'infos]
Foo Fighters
Live : Skin and bones
Label : RCA Records
Razor
Over & out
Walking after you
Marigold
My hero
Next year
Another round
Big me
Cold day in the sun
Skin and bones
February stars
Times like these
Friend of a friend
Best of you
Everlong
