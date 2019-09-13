Infos précédentes :

Le live spécial de KoRn donné pour la sortie de The nothing est en ligne sur le Tube. [plus d'infos]

KoRn - The nothing
KoRn
LP : The nothing
Label : Roadrunner Date de sortie : 13/09/2019
The end begins
Cold
You'll never find me
The darkness is revealing
Idiosyncrasy
The seduction of indulgence
Finally free
Can you hear me
The ringmaster
Gravity of discomfort
H@rd3r
This loss
Surrender to failure





