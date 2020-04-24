Posté par Mike69270.
Trivium @ Download 2019 - 27/04 15:31
Le set de Trivium au dernier Download Festival anglais est par là. Pour mémoire, What the dead men say est dans les bacs désormais. [plus d'infos]
Trivium
LP : What the dead men say
Production : Josh Wilbur
Label : Roadrunner
IX
What the dead men say
Catastrophist
Amongst the shadows and the stones
Bleed into me
The defiant
Sickness unto you
Scattering the ashes
Bending the arc to fear
The ones we leave behind
