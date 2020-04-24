Posté par Mike69270.
Ce que les morts écoutent - 25/04
Tu peux écouter en intégralité le nouveau Trivium, What the dead men say, à un petit clic de souris ! [plus d'infos]
Trivium
LP : What the dead men say
Production : Josh Wilbur
Label : Roadrunner
IX
What the dead men say
Catastrophist
Amongst the shadows and the stones
Bleed into me
The defiant
Sickness unto you
Scattering the ashes
Bending the arc to fear
The ones we leave behind
