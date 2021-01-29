Infos précédentes :

The future bites, prochain album de Steven Wilson, est finalement reporté au 29 janvier 2021. Il était prévu pour le 12 juin... [plus d'infos]

Steven Wilson - The future bites
Steven Wilson
LP : The future bites
Label : Caroline International Date de sortie : 29/01/2021
Unself
Self
King ghost
12 things I forgot
Eminent sleaze
Personal shopper
Man of the people
Follower
Anyone but me

