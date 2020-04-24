Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 22/04/2020 à 17:09.
Modéré le 22/04/2020 à 17:09.
Saigne dans Trivium - 22/04 17:09
Le prochain Trivium sort vendredi. Un nouveau titre de What the dead men say est à l'écoute avec "Bleed into me". [plus d'infos]
Trivium
LP : What the dead men say
Production : Josh Wilbur
Label : Roadrunner
LP : What the dead men say
Production : Josh Wilbur
Label : Roadrunner
- Roadrunner (3208 hits)
IX
What the dead men say
Catastrophist
Amongst the shadows and the stones
Bleed into me
The defiant
Sickness unto you
Scattering the ashes
Bending the arc to fear
The ones we leave behind
What the dead men say
Catastrophist
Amongst the shadows and the stones
Bleed into me
The defiant
Sickness unto you
Scattering the ashes
Bending the arc to fear
The ones we leave behind
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires