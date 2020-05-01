Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 18/04/2020 à 16:11.
Havok - ConformicideCampagne de peur pour Havok - 18/04 16:11

Havok a lâché "Fear campaign", tiré de V qui s'apprête à sortir le 1er mai. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Havok - V
Havok
LP : V
Label : Century Media Date de sortie : 01/05/2020
Post-truth era
Fear campaign
Betrayed by technology
Ritual of the mind
Interface with the infinite
Dab tsog
Phantom force
Cosmetic surgery
Panpsychism
Merchants of death
Don't do it





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page