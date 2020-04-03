Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 17/04/2020 à 15:47.
La Dispute 01Le panorama de La Dispute remixé - 17/04 15:47

La Dispute sortait son album Panorama l'an dernier. Une version de l'album avec des remixes, Panorama (Remixed), est dispo à l'écoute ci-après. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
La Dispute - Panorama (Remixed)
La Dispute
LP : Panorama (Remixed)
Label : Epitaph Date de sortie : 03/04/2020
Rose quartz (Nnamdi remix)
Fulton street I (Hether fortune remix)
Fulton street II (Wreck and Reference remix)
Rhodonite and grief (Kitty remix)
Anxiety panorama (Cremation Lily remix)
In northern Michigan (David Allred remix)
View from our bedroom window (E.M Hudson remix)
Footsteps at the pond (Zeal & Ardor remix)
There you are (Hiding place) (Majetic remix)
You ascendant (Peter Broderick remix)





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page