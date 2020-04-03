Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 17/04/2020 à 15:47.
Modéré le 17/04/2020 à 15:47.
Le panorama de La Dispute remixé - 17/04 15:47
La Dispute sortait son album Panorama l'an dernier. Une version de l'album avec des remixes, Panorama (Remixed), est dispo à l'écoute ci-après. [plus d'infos]
La Dispute
LP : Panorama (Remixed)
Label : Epitaph
- Epitaph (512 hits)
Rose quartz (Nnamdi remix)
Fulton street I (Hether fortune remix)
Fulton street II (Wreck and Reference remix)
Rhodonite and grief (Kitty remix)
Anxiety panorama (Cremation Lily remix)
In northern Michigan (David Allred remix)
View from our bedroom window (E.M Hudson remix)
Footsteps at the pond (Zeal & Ardor remix)
There you are (Hiding place) (Majetic remix)
You ascendant (Peter Broderick remix)
