Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 17/04/2020 à 14:58.
Modéré le 17/04/2020 à 14:58.
Lamb Of God à pas de fantômes - 17/04 14:58
Une captation live de "Ghost walking" de Lamb Of God au House of Vans de Chicago est dispo par là. [plus d'infos]
Lamb Of God
LP : Resolution
Label : Roadrunner
- Roadrunner (3206 hits)
Straight for the Sun
Desolation
Ghost Walking
Guilty
The Undertow
The Number Six
Barbarosa
Invictus
Cheated
Insurrection
Terminally Unique
To The End
Visitation
King Me
