Une captation live de "Ghost walking" de Lamb Of God au House of Vans de Chicago est dispo par là. [plus d'infos]

Lamb of God - Resolution
Lamb Of God
LP : Resolution
Label : Roadrunner Date de sortie : 23/01/2012
Straight for the Sun
Desolation
Ghost Walking
Guilty
The Undertow
The Number Six
Barbarosa
Invictus
Cheated
Insurrection
Terminally Unique
To The End
Visitation
King Me





