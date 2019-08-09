Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 11/04/2020 à 20:55.
Modéré le 11/04/2020 à 20:55.
Slipknot @ Download 2019 - 11/04 20:55
Le concert du gang de Des Moines Slipknot au dernier Download Festival anglais est en ligne. [plus d'infos]
Slipknot
LP : We are not your kind
Date de sortie : 09/08/2019
Insert Coin
Unsainted
Birth Of The Cruel
Death Because Of Death
Nero Forte
Critical Darling
Liar's Funeral
Red Flag
What's Next
Spiders
Orphan
My Pain
Not Long For This World
Solway Firth
