10 avril, journée du nouvel anormal ! - 10/04 15:16
C'est la sortie aujourd'hui de The new abnormal, nouvel album des Strokes. Il s'écoute en intégralité ci-après. [plus d'infos]
The Strokes
LP : The new abnormal
Date de sortie : 10/04/2020
The adults are talking
Selfless
Brooklyn bridge to chorus
Bad decisions
Eternal Summer
At the door
Why are sundays so depressing
Not the same anymore
Ode to the mets
