Début mars, Wake the Dead a sorti son nouvel opus : Still burning. Il est en écoute intégrale sur BandCamp et deux clips sont dispos à la suite pour "All my flames" et "Back for more".
[fr] Still burning: BandCamp External ] [plus d'infos]

Wake the Dead - Still burning
Wake the Dead
LP : Still burning
Date de sortie : 02/03/2020
Giving up
An eye for an eye
All my flames
Lone wolf
Back for more
Still burning
Paradise
