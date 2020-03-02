Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 06/04/2020 à 17:07.
Modéré le 06/04/2020 à 17:07.
Wake the Dead brûle toujours - 06/04 17:07
Début mars, Wake the Dead a sorti son nouvel opus : Still burning. Il est en écoute intégrale sur BandCamp et deux clips sont dispos à la suite pour "All my flames" et "Back for more".
[ Still burning: BandCamp ] [plus d'infos]
Wake the Dead
LP : Still burning
Date de sortie : 02/03/2020
Giving up
An eye for an eye
All my flames
Lone wolf
Back for more
Still burning
Paradise
Own Identity
