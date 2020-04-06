Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 06/04/2020 à 11:11.
Prognathe - Homo erectusEcoute l'Homo Eructus - 06/04 11:11

Pour défourailler tes cages à miel dès ce lundi matin, on te propose le dernier Prognathe qui vient de sortir. Une bonne dose de grind avec Homo Eructus. Bagarre !!
[fr] Homo Eructus: BandCamp (1 hit)External ] [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Prognathe - Homo erectus
Prognathe
LP : Homo eructus
Date de sortie : 06/04/2020
Eye of the rhino
Cured with a flint axe
Like a mammoth to a flame
Neanderthalian stew
Don't you eat that fellow's son
Furuncle fucker
Eyehategorod
Denisovian ribs
Flying fetus
Frogs of war
Brutal tooth
My name is thud
Kommando piste noire
Homo rroïdus
Oraal proghnath
Hurtwork
Primate non nocere

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page