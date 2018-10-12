Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 01/04/2020 à 18:29.
Atreyu - Congregation of the damned

Atreyu a dévoilé un nouveau morceau : "Super hero". M. Shadows (Avenged Sevenfold) et Aaron Gillespie (Underoath) apparaîssent en invités sur le titre. [plus d'infos]

Atreyu - In our wake
Atreyu
LP : In our wake
Label : Spinefarm Records Label : Razor & Tie Date de sortie : 12/10/2018
In our wake
House of gold
The time is now
Nothing will ever change
Blind deaf & dumb
Terrified
Safety pin
Into the open
Paper castle
No control
Anger left behind
Super hero





