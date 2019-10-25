Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 01/04/2020 à 11:00.
Coilguns - CommutersCoilguns à L'Antigel - 01/04 11:00

Une petite session live de Coilguns, ça te branche ? Alors voici trois titres captés lors de L'Antigel Festival le 2 février dernier à Genève. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Coilguns - Watchwinders
Coilguns
LP : Watchwinders
Label : Hummus Records Date de sortie : 25/10/2019
Shortcuts
Subculture encryptors
Big writer's block
Watchwinders
The Growing block view
Manicheans
Prioress
The morning shower
A mirror bias
Urban reserves
Broken records
Periscope





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page