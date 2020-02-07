Posté par Mike69270.
Nouvelle reprise pour Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day) avec celle de Johnny Thunders et son "You can't put your arms around a memory". [plus d'infos]
Green Day
LP : Father of all...
Label : Reprise Records
LP : Father of all...
Label : Reprise Records
Father of all...
Fire, ready, aim
Oh yeah!
Meet me on the roof
I was a teenage teenager
Stab you in the Heart
Sugar youth
Junkies on a high
Take the money and crawl
Graffitia
Fire, ready, aim
Oh yeah!
Meet me on the roof
I was a teenage teenager
Stab you in the Heart
Sugar youth
Junkies on a high
Take the money and crawl
Graffitia
