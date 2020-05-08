Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 28/03/2020 à 22:02.
Modéré le 28/03/2020 à 22:02.
LOG @ Resurrection Fest 2019 - 28/03 22:02
Le set de Lamb Of God au Resurrection Fest de 2019 est dispo en intégralité par ici. [plus d'infos]
Lamb Of God
LP : Lamb Of God
Label : Nuclear Blast
LP : Lamb Of God
Label : Nuclear Blast
- Nuclear Blast (381 hits)
Memento mori
Checkmate
Gears
Reality bath
New colossal hate
Resurrection man
Poison dream (featuring Jamey Jasta)
Routes (featuring Chuck Billy)
Bloodshot eyes
On the hook
Checkmate
Gears
Reality bath
New colossal hate
Resurrection man
Poison dream (featuring Jamey Jasta)
Routes (featuring Chuck Billy)
Bloodshot eyes
On the hook
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires