Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 28/03/2020 à 22:02.
Lamb Of God - VII: sturm aund dransLOG @ Resurrection Fest 2019 - 28/03 22:02

Le set de Lamb Of God au Resurrection Fest de 2019 est dispo en intégralité par ici. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Lamb Of God - Lamb Of God
Lamb Of God
LP : Lamb Of God
Label : Nuclear Blast Date de sortie : 08/05/2020
Memento mori
Checkmate
Gears
Reality bath
New colossal hate
Resurrection man
Poison dream (featuring Jamey Jasta)
Routes (featuring Chuck Billy)
Bloodshot eyes
On the hook





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page