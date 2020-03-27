Infos précédentes :

Hundreds sort son nouvel album vendredi, The current. Un clip est dispo pour "Calling". [plus d'infos]

Hundreds - The current
Hundreds
LP : The current
Date de sortie : 27/03/2020
Vessel in the sky
Calling
In the air
Body of water
The current
Ready shaking silent
Untold
Consequence
The bombs
You're the storm
Riptide





