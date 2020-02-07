Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 25/03/2020 à 09:43.
Modéré le 25/03/2020 à 09:43.
Billie Joe la joue solo - 25/03 09:43
Pendant sa quarantaine, Billie Joe Armstrong de Green Day partage des vidéos avec ici notamment une reprise de Tommy James and the shondells, "I think we're alone now". [plus d'infos]
Green Day
LP : Father of all...
Label : Reprise Records
LP : Father of all...
Label : Reprise Records
- Reprise Records (107 hits)
Father of all...
Fire, ready, aim
Oh yeah!
Meet me on the roof
I was a teenage teenager
Stab you in the Heart
Sugar youth
Junkies on a high
Take the money and crawl
Graffitia
Fire, ready, aim
Oh yeah!
Meet me on the roof
I was a teenage teenager
Stab you in the Heart
Sugar youth
Junkies on a high
Take the money and crawl
Graffitia
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires