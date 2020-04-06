Infos précédentes :
- Prognathe envoie le single & artwork du nouvel album
- Trackliste du prochain Prognathe
- Prognathe en Homo Protognathus
- Mag 28 : Download Festival
- Prognathe en écoute
- Prognathe, de tourments en traitements
- Prognathe devoile le visuel de son nouvel album
- Prognathe a les dents cassées
- Prognathe est prêt
- Prognathe en studio
Posté par Prognathe.
Modéré le 24/03/2020 à 10:53.
Prognathe envoie le single & artwork du nouvel album - 24/03 10:53
Prognathe sortira son nouvel album Homo eructus le 6 avril. C'est sur le tube que le groupe en a dévoilé l'artwork ainsi qu'un premier titre : "Flying fetus". [plus d'infos]
Prognathe
LP : Homo eructus
Date de sortie : 06/04/2020
Eye of the rhino
Cured with a flint axe
Like a mammoth to a flame
Neanderthalian stew
Don't you eat that fellow's son
Furuncle fucker
Eyehategorod
Denisovian ribs
Flying fetus
Frogs of war
Brutal tooth
My name is thud
Kommando piste noire
Homo rroïdus
Oraal proghnath
Hurtwork
Primate non nocere
