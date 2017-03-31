Infos précédentes :

Tu vas pouvoir mettre le bronx dans ton salon avec le live de Psykup à la maison au Bikini de Toulouse. Date donnée le 7 décembre 2017. [plus d'infos]

Psykup - Ctrl+Alt+Fuck
Psykup
LP : Ctrl+Alt+Fuck
Date de sortie : 31/03/2017
Violent brazilian massage
We will win this war
SSanta ClauSS (write me a letter)
Shampoo the planet
Fuck me 'til the end of times
Cooler than god
The intelligence
Crisis of today
The long ride home (Sunrise)
The long ride home (Sundown)





