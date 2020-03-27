Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Me and That Man - New man, new songs, same shit, vol 1

"Confession", nouvel extrait de New man, new songs, same shit, vol 1 de Me and That Man, s'écoute par là. Il s'agit pour mémoire du projet dark folk de Nergal de Behemoth. L'album sort vendredi. [plus d'infos]

Me and That Man - New man, new songs, same shit, vol 1
Me And That Man
LP : New man, new songs, same shit, vol 1
Label : Napalm Records Date de sortie : 27/03/2020
Run with the devil
Coming home
Burning churches
By the river
Męstwo
Surrender
Deep down south
Man of the cross
You will be mine
How come?
Confession





