Slipknot @ RaR 2019 - 22/03 15:49

Slipknot a partagé la vidéo de son concert au dernier Rock am Ring. [plus d'infos]

Slipknot - We are not your kind
Slipknot
LP : We are not your kind
Date de sortie : 09/08/2019
Insert Coin
Unsainted
Birth Of The Cruel
Death Because Of Death
Nero Forte
Critical Darling
Liar's Funeral
Red Flag
What's Next
Spiders
Orphan
My Pain
Not Long For This World
Solway Firth





