Heaven Shall Burn prône la vérité et le sacrifice - 20/03 10:06
Of truth & sacrifice, le nouveau double-album d'Heaven Shall Burn sort aujourd'hui en physique. Il s'écoute en entier là. [plus d'infos]
Heaven Shall Burn
LP : Of truth & sacrifice
Label : Century Media
Of truth
March of retribution
Thoughts and prayers
Eradicate
Protector
Übermacht
My heart and the ocean
Expatriate
What war means
Terminate the unconcern
The ashes of my enemies
& sacrifice
Children of a lesser God
La résistance
The sorrows of victory
Stateless
Tirpitz
Truther
Critical mass
Eagles among vultures
Weakness leaving my heart
