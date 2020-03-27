Posté par Mike69270.
Le vol incroyable d'Ayreon - 18/03 12:18
Ayreon a publié une vidéo pour "Amazing flight", un nouveau morceau qui figurera sur le prochain album live du groupe, Electric castle live and other tales. [plus d'infos]
Ayreon
Live : Electric castle live and other tales
Date de sortie : 27/03/2020
Live : Electric castle live and other tales
Date de sortie : 27/03/2020
Welcome to the new dimension
Isis and Osiris
Amazing flight
Time beyond time
The decision tree
Tunnel of light
Across the rainbow bridge
The garden of emotions
Valley of the queens
The castle hall
Tower of hope
Cosmic fusion
Robby valentine
The mirror maze
Evil devolution
The two gates
Forever of the stars
Another time, another space
Shores of India
Ashes
Out in the real world
Twisted coil
Kayleigh
Pink beatles in a purple zeppelin
Songs of the ocean
