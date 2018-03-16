Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 17/03/2020 à 12:30.
Rivers of Nihil fête un anniversaire - 17/03 12:30
Deux ans depuis la sortie de Where owls know my name, Rivers of Nihil partage une vidéo récapitulative pour cet anniversaire. [plus d'infos]
Rivers of Nihil
LP : Where owls know my name
Label : Metal Blade
Cancer / Moonspeak
The silent life
A home
Old nothing
Subtle change (Including the forest of transition and dissatisfaction dance)
Terrestria III: wither
Hollow
Death is real
Where owls know my name
Capricorn / Agoratopia
